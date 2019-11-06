RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

RCMP are investigating the discovery of two bodies in a home in British Columbia’s southern Interior.

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious.

He says major crimes detectives are in the early stages of their work.

More resources are being sent to the Shuswap Lake community of Anglemont, about 100 kilometres east of Kamloops.

O’Donaghey says police were securing the scene late Tuesday night.

No other details have been released. (CHNL)

This report from The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 06, 2019

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Just Posted

B.C. debate becomes bitter over impact of UN Indigenous rights law

Premier John Horgan cites salmon farm closures as model, opposition points to LNG, contracts

Hampton completes Conifex mill, license deal

Hampton Lumber has completed its purchase of Conifex Timber’s forest license and… Continue reading

Fort St. James to have curbside recycling again

The district has announced its intention to enter into a partnership with Katrina Slorstad of Imperaive Recycling

Mt. Pope Run in Fort St. James saw participation from across the region

This article was contributed by Keith Gordon, Mt. Pope Run Coordinator and… Continue reading

2019 Pumpkin Walk in Fort St. James

Fort St. James held their annual Pumpkin Walk organized by the district… Continue reading

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Actor denied role in Vancouver Island play because she is black, Human Rights Tribunal hears

Applications to dismiss racial discimination complaints against Victoria Theatre and director denied

First Nation, environmental groups seek leave to appeal Trans Mountain ruling

Tsleil-Waututh Nation, Ecojustice, Raincoast Conservation Foundation, Living Oceans Society seeking leave to appeal

Poppies from the First World War tour country as symbol of hope, resilience

The flowers are now part of a touring exhibit called War Flowers

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

A tale of heroic efforts: B.C. island residents searched tirelessly for abandoned dog Hope

Search parties on Penelakut Island extend a week before finally finding embattled dog

Anonymous donor buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to Nanaimo charity

Cedar Sparks delivered the cookies to Loaves and Fishes on Monday night

Burns Lake RCMP receive report of needle found in Halloween candy

Mounties are reminding parents to inspect all candy before children eat it

Most Read