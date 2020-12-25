RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Capital News)

RCMP investigating after pedestrian struck, killed on Christmas in Surrey

The incident happened in the Newton area

Mounties in Surrey, are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Christmas Day.

Surrey RCMP say they were called to the Newton area Friday at about 12:30 p.m. after reports of a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Police say the pedestrian was struck and died of her injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is speaking with police.

The RCMP’s Criminal Collision Investigation Team and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services are handling the investigation.

Mounties say the area will have roads closed to help with the investigation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 25, 2020.

The Canadian Press

