RCMP investigating assault at University of British Columbia Okanagan

The victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan. (File)

Kelowna RCMP is investigating an assault that occurred at the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) early Saturday morning (Feb. 26).

At 5:55 a.m., police responded to an assault in one of the campus buildings.

Upon investigation, it appears a man working in the building assaulted a security guard.

The victim was taken to Kelowna General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.

RCMP said there is no risk to the public and will continue the investigation. They are working closely with UBCO.

