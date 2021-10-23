Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

Police are investigating an alleged double murder in Crofton. (File photo)

RCMP investigating reported double homicide on Vancouver Island

Police called to scene in Crofton shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23

Police are investigating an alleged double homicide in Crofton.

Officers from the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to a “suspicious circumstance” at a house in the 8600 block of Crofton Road shortly after midnight on Saturday, Oct. 23.

When officers arrived, they found two people dead inside the residence and another man was arrested without incident. The suspect was taken to the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment and remains in custody.

The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, but police believe it was an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public.

The Forensic Identification Section from Nanaimo has been contacted for assistance, and the BC Coroners Service is also conducting an investigation into the deaths. Police say they will not be releasing the names of the deceased.

Anyone with information about the incident, including witnesses, should contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

cowichan valleyRCMP

Previous story
LifeLabs workers union hold rally demanding better wages as labour negotiations resume

Just Posted

There were 61 new cases reported in the Nechako Health region between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16. (British Columbia Centre for Disease control)
COVID cases drop to 61 in Nechako Health region

BioNorth Energy Ltd. will begin generating power at the facility in early 2022. (Fort St. James Green Energy Facebook photo)
New joint venture partnership to buy and operate biomass facility

Women in the northwest don’t have access to surgical abortions in the region. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Teresa Crawford)
Access to surgical abortions in northwest B.C. a concern due to doctor shortages

Juanita Parnell won big with her ticket she purchased in Prince Rupert. (Facebook screenshot)
Prince Rupert resident wins $5.8 million Lotto