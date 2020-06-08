(Black Press File photo)

RCMP lay out yearly ongoing concerns in letter to municipal council

The letter was provided as part of Fort St. James detachment’s annual performance plan.

In a letter to Fort St. James acting mayor and council, local RCMP provided initiatives that the police will continue to address in the community in terms of yearly ongoing issues.

Staff Sergeant Sean Wadelius provided this letter to council, and it has been published in the June 9 regular meeting of council.

Wadelius said the following areas have been identified by the North District Prince George Headquarters in unison with the “E” Division Management three year plan. “E” Division includes Fort St. James amongst other communities.

Priority #1: Enhanced Public Safety

Priority #2: Accountability and Good Governance

Priority #3: Organizational Excellence

In the letter Wadelius said these initiatives will be associated with their Annual Performance Plan for 2020/2021, and will continue to address yearly ongoing issues in Fort St. James which include:

1. Promotion of social distancing throughout COVID-19 crisis and the continued prevention of alcohol and substance abuse in public areas.

2. Addressing Priority and Chronic Social Offender Management, mainly through house checks for compliance of court imposed conditions and implementing restorative justice when appropriate.

3. Reduction of domestic violence.

4. Identify and target motor vehicle traffic and road safety issues.

5. Reducing deaths related to opioid abuse and gathering intelligence and taking enforcement action on drug dealers.

6. Engage with Community Youth – Educational campaigns/lectures/workshops

There are patrols planned on Stuart Lake this summer again, however, Wadelius said, seasonal policing funding may not “materialize” from the province this year either.

As a result of that, patrols will be based on member availability and workload.

Local RCMP also have their Titan Watercraft moored to their site, and ready to respond to any water emergency since May 22.

“Our smaller boat is also ready to go at a moment’s notice, should it be required,” Wadelius wrote.

Lastly, the staff sergeant said this is a “living” plan, and if there are specific community policing concerns that have not been captured through the existing initiative – they can ‘certainly’ be added.

