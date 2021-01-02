RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP make ‘high risk’ arrest of Cluculz Lake man, Vanderhoof woman after shooting incident Jan. 1

The 45-year-old man remains in custody

A Cluculz man was arrested and remains in custody following an early morning shooting incident New Year’s Day shooting, said RCMP.

The RCMP North District Emergency Response Team was deployed to the Cluculz Lake area to assist Vanderhoof RCMP with the arrest of two individuals when, shortly after 4:30 a.m., Vanderhoof RCMP received a report of the discharge of a firearm at a Cluculz Lake home. Frontline officers responded to the area and contained the property situated in the 5700 block of Meier Frontage Road.

Although the investigation is in its early stages police believe that a verbal dispute between multiple individuals inside the private home led to a physical altercation, which quickly escalated to multiple shots being fired. The shooter remained inside the home with an associate, while others managed to flee and call police.

Frontline Vanderhoof RCMP officers maintained a perimeter around the property and called for the assistance of the North District ERT due to the involvement of a firearm.

A 45-year-old Cluculz Lake man and a 37-year-old Vanderhoof woman were each taken into custody without further incident by the North District Emergency Response Team. The woman has since been released unconditionally without charge, while the man remains in police custody facing potential criminal charges.

The criminal investigation is ongoing at this time.

