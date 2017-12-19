Mother Jennifer Brooks and son Beaudry address media outside Surrey RCMP detachment Tuesday morning. (Aaron Hinks photo)

VIDEO: RCMP officer charged in connection with B.C. man’s death

Charges confirmed in 2015 Hudson Brooks case

Two-and-a-half years after police shot and killed her son Hudson in South Surrey, Jennifer Brooks has learned that the officer involved will face charges in connection with the incident.

Brooks confirmed Tuesday morning to Peace Arch News that she learned charges have been brought against a Surrey policer officer.

www.facebook.com

Const. Elizabeth Cucheran has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault with a deadly weapon. Her first appearance on the charges will be in Surrey Provincial Court on Jan. 9.

Brooks learned Monday morning that a decision on charges had been made, and told Peace Arch News she was “praying” it would be the outcome she and others have been calling for.

Tuesday morning she termed the decision “a huge accomplishment.”

“I wanted charges,” she told PAN, following a meeting with Crown Counsel.

Brooks expressed her gratitude to supporters and media gathered at Surrey Provincial Court.

“I’m so grateful – I’m grateful to you all. We could not have done this without each and every one of you.”

She also expresed her gratitude to Hudson for being “such a wonderful son.”

“He didn’t deserve this,” she said.

Hudson Brooks was 20 when he died on July 18, 2015, after what police initially described as a physical struggle outside of the South Surrey RCMP detachment, in the 1800-block of 152 Street. The altercation also resulted in an officer transported to hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Only police-issued firearms were found at the scene.

Over time, Jennifer Brooks learned that her son had been shirtless and unarmed at the time, and that he was shot at close range.

In October of last year, the Independent Investigations Office announced that a report would be filed to Crown counsel “for consideration of charges” against one or more officers in connection with Brooks’ death.

On the one-year anniversary of that news, his mother told PAN the wait has been “such agony.”

A news release issued by B.C. Prosecution Services Tuesday morning said charges were approved following a complete review of evidence by senior Crown Counsel.

“The investigation and charge assessment process were protracted due, in part, to the complexities of the evidentiary issues in the case and the requirement for further investigation and analysis,” the release said.

“Crown Counsel took this very, very seriously,” Brooks commented. It took a long, long time. There was a lot of evidence and they had to decipher through everything.”

More to come…

 

Jennifer Brooks protests with family and friends in July, calling on Crown counsel to move forward with charges in connection with the police-shooting death of her son, Hudson. (File photo)

Family and friends of Hudson Brooks march as part of a call for answers from an IIO investigation into his 2015 death. (File photo)

Hudson Brooks. (File photo)

Jennifer Brooks leads a protest in July calling on Crown counsel to move forward with charges in connection with the police-shooting death of her son, Hudson. (File photo)

