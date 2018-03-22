A photo from March 25, 2017, after a pedestrian was struck by an on-duty RCMP officer at a crosswalk on Second Avenue West. (File photo)

RCMP officer charged after pedestrian struck at crosswalk

A man suffered a broken leg and head lacerations after being struck by the police vehicle in 2017

A Prince Rupert RCMP officer involved in hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle is facing charges.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced today, March 22, that Cpl. Jeff Easingwood is being charged with driving without due care and attention.

The crash happened approximately 10 p.m. Saturday on March 25, 2017, when Cpl. Easingwood struck Ronald Sanford who was in the crosswalk on Second Avenue West near Ninth Street. The officer was on duty at the time.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC reviewed the case and released its report on Jan. 26 recommending the B.C. Prosecution Service consider charges for the police officer.

READ MORE: IIO considers charges for RCMP officer who struck pedestrian

The charges were sworn in on March 22, 2018 at the Prince Rupert Provincial Court, and the first court appearance is scheduled for April 25, 2018.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown counsel who is located in a different area of the province than the officer under investigation, and who has no prior or current connection with this officer,” the press release states.

“As this matter is now before the courts, the BCPS is unable to release additional information or comment further at this time.”

READ MORE: RCMP vehicle involved in pedestrian collision

 

shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com 

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada
Next story
Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Just Posted

B.C.’s north heats up to record highs

Bella Bella, Masset, Prince Rupert and the Cassiar Area all broke records

Vancouver Aquarium’s resident octopus released into ocean

Staff let the Giant Pacific octopus go into the waters near Bowen Island so she can reproduce

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Ontario father grief stricken over murder of ex-wife and children

‘No words to explain,’ grieving father of slain teens says in statement

Russian Embassy calls Trudeau’s criticism of Putin unproductive

The Russian Embassy is firing back at Trudeau for criticizing President Vladimir Putin

Murder charge upgraded for man accused in Toronto gay village death

Man accused the death of a woman in the Toronto gay village had charge upgraded after new evidence

Former NHL player Theo Fleury visits B.C. First Nations community

Abuse survivor Theo Fleury has been working with communities focusing on healing since 2009 and visited Esketemc First Nation in the Cariboo this week.

A B.C. council takes action in wake of former municipal politician’s sentencing

Dave Murray was sentenced to nine months for a sexual assault that occurred 26 years ago.

Harsher fines, new off-road vehicle rules in effect to combat B.C. wildfires

Anyone who starts a wildfire could be ordered to pay up to $1,000,000

Muddy water found in taps at B.C. hospital prompts investigation

Northern Health to hire consultant to examine three facilities for potential contamination

Most Read