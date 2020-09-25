RCMP requesting public assistance to locate Preston Pointe Deveny

Deveny is originally from Fort St. James

Preston Pointe Deveny. (RCMP photo)

Hinton RCMP are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a man who is originally from Fort St. James and may return to the area.

In a Sept. 25 news release, police said 36-year-old Preston Pointe Deveny has been charged for an incident that occurred on June 14, 2020. A warrant for his arrest continues to be in effect.

Deveny is believed to have been seen in Hinton morning of Sept. 25, police said, adding he has no fixed address.

Hinton RCMP in Alberta are actively looking for him in the community and surrounding areas.

“It is notable that Deveny is known to be comfortable in rural settings and may have continued outside Hinton,” RCMP said.

Deveny originally from Fort St. James, B.C. may return to that area, police said.

Preston Pointe Deveny (Alias: Brian Lee Deveny) is described as:

  • 6 ft tall
  • 200 lbs
  • Green eyes
  • Brown Hair
  • Caucasian

Hinton RCMP are requesting the public to provide any information to Deveny’s whereabouts. The public is also being cautioned not to approach Deveny, but to contact Hinton RCMP at 780-865-2455, 911 or your local RCMP.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

