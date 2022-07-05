Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

Surrey RCMP say a teen was injured and two were arrested following a stabbing at a high school Monday (July 4). (Photo: Curtis Kreklau)

2 teens arrested after 16-year-old seriously injured in stabbing at B.C. high school

Surrey RCMP responded to the stabbing at Panorama Ridge Secondary School on Monday

Surrey RCMP say one person was hurt and two were arrested following a stabbing at a local high school Monday (July 4).

At 3:53 p.m., police were called to Panorama Ridge Secondary School for a report of a stabbing, according to a release from Const. Gurvinder Ghag.

Ghag said a 16-year-old boy was found suffering from “apparent stab wounds.” He was given first-aid treatment by officers on the scene and taken to hospital with “serious injuries.”

Two suspects, 16- and 17-year-old boys, were found “nearby” and arrested by police.

Ghag said that initial indications are that “there was an altercation between the parties involves, who were known to each other, prior to the stabbing.”

Anyone with more information, who has not yet spoken to police, is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

stabbingsurrey rcmp

Previous story
High cost of Russian gains in Ukraine may limit new advance
Next story
UPDATE: Woman dies after Purolator van crashes into BC Transit bus near Castlegar

Just Posted

CPA President Tom Stamatakis. (Tom Stamatakis/Twitter)
Police association president supports decriminalization but says it won’t curb crime in B.C.

There was music, activity booths, food, artisan pop-ups at Cottonwood Park. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)
PHOTOS: Canada Day fun in Fort St. James

Community-based forestry management company Tanizul Timber has donated millions towards Tl’azt’en Nation’s infrastructure project. (Tanizul Timber/Facebook)
Community forest company donates $4 million for Tl’azt’en Nation’s infrastructure project

Competitions saw participants win big cash prizes. (Supplied photo)
7th Annual Binche Fishing Derby returns to Stuart Lake