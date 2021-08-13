RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

The Kelowna RCMP is requesting public assistance in locating a missing Vanderhoof resident.
Elana Thomas was last seen in the Rutland area of Kelowna on Aug. 8.
Police believe she’s in Kelowna, Vernon or Prince George.
Thomas is a 23-year-old Indigenous woman; she’s five-foot-two and 119 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
“Police are very concerned for Elana’s health and well-being and friends and family report that it is out of character for her to be out of contact for this long,” stated the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.
Anyone with information on Thomas’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
