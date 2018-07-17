RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

Burnaby RCMP are looking for a person of interest after an elderly man was left with ‘life altering’ injuries after an attack in Central Park on Sunday night.

According to police, they initially thought the man had minor injuries but medical staff now say they are more serious in nature.

Witnesses told police that a male teen was seen in the area at the same time as the assault took place on a path close to 5889 Patterson Avenue just after 9 p.m.

Police say he is not white, with a slim built and roughly 5’9” tall. He is believed to be between 14-18 years old and wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and possibly a red cap.

Witnesses say he was last seen running towards Patterson SkyTrain.

“This incident has had a devastating effect on the victim and his family,” Cpl/ Michael Kalanj.

“If you were in the area around 5889 Patterson Avenue, the North-East corner of Central Park on Sunday night and saw anything suspicious we want to hear from you.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 604-646-9999. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text “BCTIP” to 274637 with information.

Previous story
‘Lava bomb’ through roof of tour boat injures 22 in Hawaii
Next story
Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Just Posted

Highlights and winners from the Binche Fishing Derby

The third annual event was a massive succes

Buy BC relaunches to keep business local

Local farmers’ markets may benefit

Province expands program to keep youth away from gang life

The Government of British Columbia is providing $1.12 million in additional funding… Continue reading

Applications for high-speed internet in rural communities being accepted

According to a news release that was issued by the Ministry of… Continue reading

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

RCMP seek person of interest after elderly man left with ‘life altering’ injuries

Burnaby RCMP believe a male teen is a ‘person of interest’ in the case

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Amazon’s hopes its Prime Day doesn’t go to the dogs

Shoppers clicking on many Prime Day links after the 3 p.m. ET launch in the U.S. got images of dogs

Most Read