RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

The RCMP plan to release their findings into the three homicides in northern B.C. that led to a nationwide manhunt for two suspects who eventually killed themselves in rural Manitoba.

Mounties said Wednesday they plan to hold a technical briefing and news conference on Friday afternoon at the E Division headquarters in Surrey.

No further information was provided.

The flight of Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, last summer captured the country’s attention for weeks, from the moment they were publicly named as murder suspects on July 23 to the discovery of their bodies on Aug. 4 at the Nelson River near the tiny community of Gillam, Man.

The young men were accused in the shooting deaths of U.S. citizen Chynna Deese and her Australian boyfriend, Lucas Fowler, after their bodies were found July 15 on the Alaska highway near Liard Hot Springs.

They were also charged with the murder of UBC botany lecturer Leonard Dyck, whose body was found on July 19 in a highway pullout south of Dease Lake – and only meters from what police would later reveal was the pair’s burned-out car.

The public was warned to watch out for McLeod and Schmegelsky, whom police considered “dangerous,” as they were spotted in communities in Alberta, Sasketchewan, and finally northern Manitoba.

When the search ended, police had said a motive will “extremely difficult” to determine, and we may never get all the answers.

The two were believed to have left their hometown to look for work in the Yukon.

