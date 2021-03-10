Nechako River, as captured in Oct, 2020. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Nechako River, as captured in Oct, 2020. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

RDBN calls on Canada, B.C. and Rio Tinto to restore the natural flow of the Nechako River

Regional district shares concerns over the Water Engagement Initiative organized by Rio Tinto

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako passed a resolution to acknowledge the “long-standing interference” on the claims of Indigenous communities in the Nechako First Nations region.

Construction and operation of the Kenney Dam has caused interference on the claim of Aboriginal rights and title of First Nations, specifically Saik’uz First Nation, Stellat’en First Nation and Nadleh Whut’en, RDBN officials noted in a March 10 news release.

Officials are asking the federal government, provincial government and Rio Tinto to do “all things necessary to support the efforts of the Nechako First Nations to restore the ecosystem functioning of the Nechako River and its affected tributaries.”

Gerry Thiessen, RDBN chairperson and Vanderhoof Mayor said, “Local communities, First Nations and non-Indigenous communities alike have suffered from the impacts of the Nechako water management regime which has prioritized energy production over a healthy river and fish populations.”

READ MORE: Vanderhoof mayor frustrated over province’s back-and-forth orders over river management

Thiessen said the citizens of the region who depend on the river, “deserve a healthy river and watershed — and a legitimate seat at the table when it comes to water management.”

He also said the RDBN has concerns over Rio Tinto’s Water Engagement Initiative as being a sufficient or “legitimate” forum for community input on water management. The Water Engagement Initiative was started by Rio Tinto in 2019 as a means of collaborating with First Nations, members of the public and governments in the Nechako region.

The resolution which was published March 9 by the regional district stated the Nechako River is no longer a functional ecosystem and that more naturalized flows in the river and its affected tributaries are required to restore ecosystem functions in the Nechako Watershed.

In the resolution, the regional district stated it considers it “desirable” to find an adaptive co-management regime for governance involving the Nechako First Nations, other impacted First Nations, and local governments within the Nechako Watershed, to collectively represent the watershed region.

Priscilla Mueller, Chief of Saik’uz First Nation, said the community welcomed the support it has received from the regional district to restore the health of the Nechako.

“The regional district resolution demonstrates a commitment to environmental stewardship as well as to reconciliation. We look forward to collaborating with our non-Indigenous neighbours including the regional district, to make our shared river flourish again.”

READ MORE: Saik’uz and Stellat’en First Nations court battle against RioTinto Alcan

Stellat’en First Nation Chief Robert Mitchell said the Nechako was the “economic and spiritual lifeblood — our grocery store, our highway, our church.”

“It was taken away from us and converted into an industrial canal without any consultation or compensation. We need what was lost to be returned. And when it is — when the river is brought back to health — everyone in the region will stand to benefit.”

Larry Nooski, Chief for Nadleh Whut’en, said after the Kenney Dam was built, “water stopped flowing the way it always had.” He said he remembers the heartbreak felt by elders at the time as they realized the construction of the dam brought an end to a great river.

Nechako River history

The Nechako was one of the largest tributaries of the Fraser River and was a breeding ground for the Nechako white sturgeon and contributed significantly to highly valued salmon populations.

Kenney Dam was constructed in the 1950s, to provide hydro power to an aluminum smelter in Kitimat. As stated by the regional district, completion of the dam fundamentally altered flow patters of the river.

Most of the water that would have otherwise flowed down the Nechako has been diverted west, through the mountains, to produce hydro power for the smelter. According to the release issued by the regional district, from 1985 to 2018 the average flow of the Upper Nechako River is estimated to have been just 36 percent of the natural flow prior to the construction of the dam.

Reduction in the natural flow has affected fish populations with the Nechako White sturgeon on the precipice of extinction. Additionally, officials said the lack of spring freshet and the de-watering of the floodplain and side channels are interfering with chinook salmon productivity and recruitment.

“Reconciliation between Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in the Nechako region is incompatible with the current operation of the Kenney Dam and Nechako Reservoir. The regional district stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Nechako First Nations in opposition to the continued degradation of the Nechako watershed and in the hope for a meaningful role in the management of a new, more natural flow regime,” stated the release.

READ MORE: Cheslatta Carrier Nation and Rio Tinto sign a historic agreement

Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

British ColumbiaBulkley-Nechako Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Just Posted

The board released its investigation report Tuesday into the crash last August of an Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd. aircraft that was under full power when it hit the upper part of a mountain northwest of Stewart, killing the pilot. (Facebook/Aberdeen Helicopters Ltd.)
What caused the fatal B.C. helicopter crash last summer? We may never know, says TSB

Investigators found no indication of mechanical or structural problems with the aircraft

International Women’s Day is March 8, 2021. (Internationalwomensday.com)
International Women’s Day 2021: #choosetochallenge

International Women’s Day is marked annually on March 8

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. Almost two in three Canadians surveyed recently said they trust COVID-19 vaccines to be both safe and effective. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Northern Health to open 30 COVID vaccine clinics for oldest residents, Indigenous seniors

Health authority says it plans to vaccinate nearly 15,000 people in Phase Two

Artemis Gold is taking a different approach with the Blackwater Project. The company will be working in three phases. The average gold production at Blackwater will be 248,000 ounces in Phase 1, 420,000 ounces in Phase 2 and 316,000 ounces in Phase 3. (Submitted image)
Artemis Gold provides update on Blackwater Gold Project

Ore grade control drilling, metallurgical test work and more being conducted

Fort St. James municipal office. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)
Fort St. James officials challenge Telus on internet speeds

Telus denies inaccurate internet data, residents urged to self-test and report

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

Nechako River, as captured in Oct, 2020. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
RDBN calls on Canada, B.C. and Rio Tinto to restore the natural flow of the Nechako River

Regional district shares concerns over the Water Engagement Initiative organized by Rio Tinto

Southern resident orca calf J58, born to mother J41 in September 2020, is confirmed to be a female. (Photo by Jeanne Hyde/Center for Whale Research)
It’s a girl: Gender revealed of second orca calf born to J Pod last fall

Six-month-old southern resident orca J58 photographed from shore March 6

(File)
Police tase man allegedly trying to stab people with uncapped needle in Vancouver

Police said the man resisted arrest

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Brown Swiss cows inside Creekside Dairy’s barn on a rainy spring day in 2019. (Grace Kennedy/The Observer)
#Buttergate: When it comes to cows, you are what you eat

The second in a three part series on dairy farming, palm oil and Canadian consumers

Michael Yellowlees and his dog Luna continue on their journey through Port Alberni after a couple of interviews on a soggy Friday, March 5, 2021. Yellowlees left Tofino four days previously and intends to walk to Newfoundland and Labrador to raise awareness for a Scottish environmental charity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Kilted Scotsman launches walking trek across Canada in B.C.

Michael Yellowlees departs Tofino to raise funds for endangered Caledonian Forest

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Most Read