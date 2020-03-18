Re-Use Sheds closed for residents in the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako

However, Transfer Stations, Recycling Depots and Landfills will remain open to the public.

File photo

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako’s office is closed to the public until further notice.

In a Tuesday news release, RDBN said that social distancing is a key preventative measure in reducing the spread of the virus.

Public access for officials will be limited to electronic communications via phone and email.

Transfer Stations, Recycling Depots and Landfills will remain open to the public, with expectation that guidelines for social distancing are adhered to by patrons of these facilities to keep staff and the public safe, RDBN wrote in the March 17 news release.

Additionally, effective Tuesday, the Re-Use sheds at all Regional District Transfer Stations and Landfills are closed to the public until further notice.

“The RDBN believes the closures are necessary to protect the health and well-being of employees and members of the public,” RDBN said.

READ MORE: ‘We’re living in pretty challenging times’: Bachrach gives thoughts on COVID-19

READ MORE: Spring break starts for SD91 students

Coronavirus

Most Read