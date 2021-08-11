Regional District of Bulkley Nechako lifts evacuation alert for Cutoff Creek fire

An evacuation alert for the Cutoff Creek wildfire was rescinded Tuesday, August 10. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)

An evacuation alert for the Cutoff Creek wildfire south of Vanderhoof has been rescinded by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN).

The alert for the area from approximately eight kilometres south of Brophy Road along the Kenney Dam Road and the Nechako River for about 22 kilometres was lifted Tuesday, August 10.

The lightning-sparked fire located north of Big Bend Arm remains classified as being held by BC Wildfire Service (BCWS).

“Crews are working to find and extinguish hotspots within 50 feet of the fire’s edge,” BCWS said Aug. 11. “A high-level scan is being requested for the weekend.”

Eighty-two firefighters, three helicopters and nine pieces of heavy equipment were working on the blaze estimated at 22,064 hectares.

Temperatures are expected to rise in the next 24 to 48 hours as another heat wave hits B.C.

The province’s Ministry of Health said British Columbians should continue to take steps to keep cool and stay safe from wildfire smoke.

Since April 1, 2021, wildfires have burned more than 655,00 hectares of land.

