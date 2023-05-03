The remains of Jordan Straight, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022, were discovered in a remote wooded area. (Courtesy of Terrace RCMP)

Remains of missing man found in remote wooded area, Terrace RCMP says

Jordan Straight was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on October 30, 2022

The remains of Jordan Straight, 32, who was reported missing to Terrace RCMP on Oct. 30, 2022, have been discovered in a remote wooded area, RCMP said this afternoon in a statement.

Straight was last known to be in Terrace before his disappearance.

An extensive investigation was conducted by the RCMP, with support from friends and family, co-workers, the public, and Terrace Search and Rescue, the statement added. The search efforts ultimately led to the discovery of Straight’s remains.

Terrace RCMP do not believe that foul play is a factor and state that “he appears to have succumbed to the elements after wandering for some time in the woods.”

RCMP expressed their gratitude to all those who assisted in the search and worked to bring closure to Jordan’s family and friends.

Police also extended their “sincere condolences to Jordan’s loved ones” during this difficult time.

The search began after Straight’s employer last heard from him on Oct. 30, 2022.

Straight was believed to have been travelling to Prince Rupert.

“There is no indication at this time that he continued on to Prince Rupert,” a police release from last fall indicated.

