Repair efforts continuing on Highway 16 after slide

Highway 16 between Prince George and Vanderhoof was reduced to single lane alternating traffic April 21, 2021 at Cluculz Lake between East Bay and Lloyd Drive due to a slide. (YRB Vanderhoof photo)

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure anticipates it will take at least three weeks to repair Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof between Cluculz Lake and Bednesti.

The road did not resume two-way traffic until late Monday, April 26, after a slide undercut a section of the highway between East Bay Road and Lloyd Drive five days earlier.

“This is the first instance of slide activity at this location,” the ministry said, noting the slide occurred due to water flowing from the adjacent bank and pooling under the road.

The highway was temporarily widened by maintenance contractor Yellowhead Road & Bridge to allow two lanes of traffic to proceed through the site while repairs take place.

Ministry officials said slide materials continue to be removed, and the grade will be rebuilt with the appropriate materials.

“We almost lost Highway 16 yesterday [April 21],” Nechako Lakes MLA John Rustad wrote in a Thursday, April 22 Facebook post, claiming that a fix to the problem would likely take months.

If weather doesn’t cause delays, the ministry is anticipating a timeline of at least three weeks to finalize repair.

According to the ministry, the slide was isolated to the eastbound lane and extended just past the white fog line. The westbound lane was not affected.

The Cluculz Lake Hill climbing-pane project that involves constructing a 1.7 kilometre westbound passing lane along Highway 16 at Cluculz Lake hill and intersection improvements at Lloyd Drive and East Bay Road, is currently in the planning and engineering phase.

