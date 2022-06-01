Assembly of First Nations former chief Phil Fontaine, center, stands outside St. Peter’s Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’ visit to Canada next month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Assembly of First Nations former chief Phil Fontaine, center, stands outside St. Peter’s Square at the end of a meeting with Pope Francis at the Vatican, Thursday, March 31, 2022. Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’ visit to Canada next month.THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Andrew Medichini

Residential school survivors tell bishops their expectations of Pope Francis’s visit

Group of residential school survivors wants the papal visit expanded to more locations

Residential school survivors met with Roman Catholic bishops today to discuss what they expect from Pope Francis’s visit to Canada next month.

The meeting followed two days of talks among some members of the National Indian Residential School Circle of Survivors about the visit and reconciliation with the church.

Ken Young, the former Assembly of First Nations regional chief for Manitoba, says he was satisfied with the Pope’s apology for the church’s role in residential schools in Rome earlier this year.

Young says he has hope the pontiff will also say the right thing when he comes to Canada.

The group of residential school survivors wants the papal visit expanded to more locations beyond the scheduled stops in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut during the trip from July 24 to July 29.

Richard Smith, the archbishop of Edmonton, says the bishops of Canada are committed to work with survivors and all Indigenous people during the visit and moving forward.

RELATED: Pope Francis apologizes to Indigenous delegates for Canada’s residential schools

IndigenousPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
B.C. pledges $740,000 to help bolster deafblind community
Next story
International commission asks Canada to join probe of selenium flowing from B.C.

Just Posted

Installation of 200 kilometres of fibre optic cable to connect Dease Lake and Iskut with high-speed internet gets underway May 31 on Tahltan territory. (Submitted photo)
Tahltan, Citywest break ground on project to provide northwest communities with high-speed internet

Dean Anderson holds up a sign before a march on the first National Day of Action to draw attention to the opioid overdose epidemic, in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on February 21, 2017. Beginning Jan. 31 2023, adults in B.C. will be allowed to carry up to 2.5 grams of drugs for personal use, Health Canada announced May 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. approved to decriminalize possession of small amounts of street drugs as deaths soar

The Coastal GasLink pipeline near Parsnip River crossing in northern B.C., February 2022. The company is being sued by a former chef who worked at one of its remote camps. (Coastal GasLink photo)
Former chef of remote Coastal GasLink camp sues for sexual battery, unsanitary workplace

GUF members clean up garbage on April 30. (Submitted photo)
GUF volunteers “dismayed” at the quantity of garbage found in Fort St. James during annual clean-up