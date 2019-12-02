Residents celebrate local businesses at annual parade

Santa at Moonlight Madness parade held in Fort St. James on Nov. 30. More photos continued on pages 6 and 7. (Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

Shopping local is what Plaid Day Friday and Moonlight Madness is all about.

Residents and visitors came out to downtown Fort St. James to support local businesses on Nov. 30.

Later in the evening, the annual parade showcasing local businesses saw a lot of support as well.

Below are photos from the event.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The night was cold with temperatures below -11 C, but there was huge support from the community. (Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

Festival of Trees and pictures with Santa at the Community Centre. (Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

(Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

(Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

Santa’s Workshop float by Don’s repair. (Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

(Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

(Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

Lots of Santas at the parade! (Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

(Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)

Santa at Moonlight Madness parade held in Fort St. James on Nov. 30. (Aman Parhar - Caledonia Courier)