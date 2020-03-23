COVID-19 Image Credit: CDC

Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

The Omineca Express with the help of MLA John Rustad’s office has compiled a list for individuals, businesses, workers affected by COVID-19 closures and layoffs.

Looking for some resources to figure out what help you can get amidst COVID-19?

Here are some links:

1. For small businesses affected by COVID-19, visit: https://smallbusinessbc.ca/article/resources-for-small-businesses-affected-by-coronavirus-covid-19/

2. Wondering what you should do as an employer? Visit: https://www.worksafebc.com/en/about-us/covid-19-updates/health-and-safety/ what-employers-should-do

3. Are you struggling with EI? But you may still qualify through other programs. To know more, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

4. For EI Sickness Benefits visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/ei-sickness/apply.html

John Rustad’s office provided the Omineca Express with another resource, called Information for Workers related to COVID-19. These steps provide direction to workers dealing with COVID-19.

Laid Off Due to Work Closures?

  • Apply for regular EI benefits
  • You will need 700 work hours in last year
  • You will need a ROE saying you’ve been laid off from your employer to get benefits
  • There is a 1-week wait period (so you will not be paid for 1 week)
  • Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html
  • Call 1-800-206-7218 for more info.

Unable to work due to self-quarantine

  • Apply for EI Sickness benefits
  • You will need 600 work hours in last year
  • You do not need a ROE or sick note to qualify
  • The 1-week wait period has been waived
  • Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html
  • Call 1-833-381-2725 for more info.

Laid off and ineligible for EI?

  • Apply for the Emergency Support Benefit
  • Amounts and eligibility has not yet been announced
  • Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.

Self-Quarantined & Ineligible for EI?

  • Apply for the Emergency Care Benefit for workers not eligible for EI (including self-employed) who are sick with COVID-19, quarantined, or taking care of a family member with COVID-19.
  • Up to 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.
  • Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and is yet to be released toll-free number.

Unable to work due to school closures?

  • Parents with children who require care due to school closures can apply for the Emergency Care Benefit.
  • 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.
  • Applications will be available in April via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.

Do I qualify for worksafe benefits?

  • WorkSafe benefits are not available for preventative measures or non-work related exposure.
  • Only file a claim for COVID-19 virus infection contracted through work-related exposure.
  • Call 1-888-967-5377 for more info.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
