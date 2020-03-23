Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

The Omineca Express with the help of MLA John Rustad’s office has compiled a list for individuals, businesses, workers affected by COVID-19 closures and layoffs.

Looking for some resources to figure out what help you can get amidst COVID-19?

Here are some links:

1. For small businesses affected by COVID-19, visit: https://smallbusinessbc.ca/article/resources-for-small-businesses-affected-by-coronavirus-covid-19/

2. Wondering what you should do as an employer? Visit: https://www.worksafebc.com/en/about-us/covid-19-updates/health-and-safety/ what-employers-should-do

3. Are you struggling with EI? But you may still qualify through other programs. To know more, visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/department-finance/economic-response-plan.html

4. For EI Sickness Benefits visit: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei/ei-sickness/apply.html

John Rustad’s office provided the Omineca Express with another resource, called Information for Workers related to COVID-19. These steps provide direction to workers dealing with COVID-19.

Laid Off Due to Work Closures?

Apply for regular EI benefits

You will need 700 work hours in last year

You will need a ROE saying you’ve been laid off from your employer to get benefits

There is a 1-week wait period (so you will not be paid for 1 week)

Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html

Call 1-800-206-7218 for more info.

Unable to work due to self-quarantine

Apply for EI Sickness benefits

You will need 600 work hours in last year

You do not need a ROE or sick note to qualify

The 1-week wait period has been waived

Apply online: https://www.canada.ca/en/services/benefits/ei.html

Call 1-833-381-2725 for more info.

Laid off and ineligible for EI?

Apply for the Emergency Support Benefit

Amounts and eligibility has not yet been announced

Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.

Self-Quarantined & Ineligible for EI?

Apply for the Emergency Care Benefit for workers not eligible for EI (including self-employed) who are sick with COVID-19, quarantined, or taking care of a family member with COVID-19.

Up to 15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.

Applications will be available in April, via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and is yet to be released toll-free number.

Unable to work due to school closures?

Parents with children who require care due to school closures can apply for the Emergency Care Benefit.

15 weeks of benefits, up to $900 bi-weekly.

Applications will be available in April via CRA MyAccount, My Service Canada Account, and a yet to be released toll-free number.

Do I qualify for worksafe benefits?

WorkSafe benefits are not available for preventative measures or non-work related exposure.

Only file a claim for COVID-19 virus infection contracted through work-related exposure.

Call 1-888-967-5377 for more info.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Coronavirus