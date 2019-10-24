Recent renovations have made Willowbrook Recycling lighter, brighter and easier to navigate, with several new initiatives designed to get you in and out in no time, including a new computerized system for quicker and easier tallying.

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Starting in November, British Columbians who return empty cans at Return-It depots will be walking away with a bit more money in their pocket.

Return-It announced Wednesday that all non-alcoholic beverage containers one litre or smaller will be worth 10 cents instead of the current 5 cents at its locations across the province, beginning Nov. 1. This will include soft drinks, juice, water, energy and sport drinks.

The announcement, which coincides with national Waste Reduction Week, will hopefully encourage people to recycle more containers and keep plastic and aluminum out of B.C. landfills and oceans, Return-It CEO Allen Langdon said in a news release.

ALSO READ: Potato chip bags, plastic pouches now accepted in new Recycle B.C. program

“B.C. is already a leader when it comes to protecting our environment and being at the forefront of industry product stewardship,” he said. “The increase we are announcing today is an important step forward to optimize our system and increase recovery rates.”

Return-It recycles approximately 1 billion beverage containers every year, according to its statistics.

Following consultation on the province’s action plan on plastic, the Ministry of Environment is currently considering a unified despot rate of 10 cents on all beverage containers in the future.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Molly Maid vehicle broken into in Surrey, client house keys stolen
Next story
Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

Just Posted

ALC rejects Coastal GasLink work camp behind Vanderhoof airport

Coastal GasLink said they are currently reviewing ALC’s decision to determine next steps

“Let’s move forward and not backwards,” says Greening Up Fort member

Louise Evans-Salt made a presentation to council about continuing the curbside recycling services

ELECTION 2019: Here are the results from our 12 B.C. races to watch

Incumbents mostly won our 12 key races, but there were a few upsets too

Security guard bitten, punched by patient at Terrace hospital

Violent incident one of many in Northwest B.C., nurses union says

Climate, reconciliation and industry top all candidates agenda in Terrace

Debate was the candidate’s last opportunity to address voters in a public forum

B.C. to be first to implement UN Indigenous rights declaration

No veto in B.C. legislation, minister Scott Fraser says

Supports program available for displaced Interior forestry workers

Offices being set up in 100 Mile House, Clearwater, Mackenzie, Fort St. James and Fort St. John

‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.’

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Police called after Catherine McKenna’s office vandalized with vulgar slur

McKenna said during a news conference she wants to have ‘better discussions’ in politics

B.C. sheriffs need better firearms, use of force training: auditor general

The sherif service launched a plan to better train and retain staff in 2017

Canada’s top court agrees to hear B.C.’s appeal on aboriginal hunting rights

Decision could reverse the Sinixt people’s status as extinct in Canada

Most Read