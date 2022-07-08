Rio Tinto holding virtual meeting on July 8 to address high water levels in Nechako River

The 2 p.m. meeting will provide more information on reservoir managed by Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto will be holding a virtual public consultation this afternoon for residents of Vanderhoof and areas surrounding the Nechako river to discuss watershed reservoir conditions.

The meeting will be held online at 2 p.m. on Friday, July 8 and both the District of Vanderhoof and the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako are encouraging the public to attend the Rio Tinto public engagement meeting.

With the current high water level, Rio Tinto said it recognizes the community’e increased interest in reservoir conditions and management.

Rio Tinto manages the Skins Lake Spillway. And while Spillway discharge is only one factor affecting water levels in the Nechako, the company did say last week that with recent rainfall levels, water inflows to rivers and the reservoir have been higher than normal.

“Overall, since 1 April 2022, we are experiencing the second highest amount of rain on record for this period due to the late Spring and recent rain events,” said Rio Tinto, adding, that it continues to work closely with the River Forecast Centre, Indigenous and local communities, stakeholders, as well as the Water Control Board to uphold reservoir safety and minimize downstream impacts.

The meeting will also provide members of the public with a chance to address their concerns about the situation.

Nechako River has been on a flood watch since last week (June 29) owing to heavy rainfall and rising water levels.

While the municipality and Rio Tinto did say last week that there is no immediate threat to the public, they continue to advocate emergency preparedness plans.

The meeting can be accessed here

(Meeting ID: 287 839 522 847 Passcode: oG3ELd)