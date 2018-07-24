Goldfish crackers recalled over salmonella risk

Certain Pepperidge Farm products believed to be contaminated

The Campbell Company of Canada is recalling its Pepperidge Farm brand Goldfish Flavour Blasted Xtreme Cheddar Crackers amid concerns they might be contaminated.

The company issued the recall Monday night for the 69g and the 180g sizes over worries the whey powder used in the seasonings could contain salmonella.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency tells consumers to throw out any contaminated products they might have at home.

Symptoms of salmonella poisoning include:

  • fever
  • vomiting
  • nausea
  • abdominal cramps
  • diarrhea

If you suspect you’ve eaten something contaminated or have any of the following symptoms, the agency says you should speak with a healthcare professional.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are the most at risk and may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections, but even healthy people can get long-term complications, such as arthritis.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Cullen, Morris face off on proportional representation debate
Next story
Call gets louder for coroner’s inquest into B.C. teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

College of New Caledonia announces early childhood educator training

Fort St. James student may benefit from the program expansion

Vulnerable B.C. communities receive funds for structural flood mitigation

Communities throughout British Columbia that have been partial to flood risks in… Continue reading

B.C. students to benefit from internship investment

As someone who has ample experience going through the often tedious process… Continue reading

BC Coroners Service urges public to drive with care

With summer officially here and upcoming road-trips with family or friends looking… Continue reading

Highlights and winners from the Binche Fishing Derby

The third annual event was a massive succes

Toronto’s Greektown community holds vigil for victims of weekend shooting

Two people were killed and 13 were injured

Woman dies after becoming trapped in B.C. clothing donation bin

The woman got stuck in the door of the bin owned by the Developmental Disabilities Association

CP Rail manager guilty after train carrying dangerous goods left unattended

The train was left without hand brakes east of Revelstoke in February 2015

BREAKING: IHIT investigating death of 7-year-old B.C. child

IHIT currently on scene in the 20000-block of 68 Avenue in Willoughby

Edmonton-area dads arrested after daughters under age four sexually abused

Alberta’s Internet Child Exploitation team conducted separate search warrants on July 19

Former president sues BC Nurses Union over ‘politically motivated’ dismissal

Gayle Duteil was ousted from the union in April

Report to be released on fatal ammonia leak at B.C. arena

Technical Safety BC set to release report into Oct. 17, 2017 incident at Fernie Memorial Arena

Woman dies at music festival in B.C.

23-year-old Prince Rupert woman believed to have drowned on Texada Island July 21

Rabies vaccine snub worries B.C. mom

Surrey mother wonders why mayor got rabies shots for raccoon bite in 2009 but she’s being denied

Most Read