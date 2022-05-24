Rollover at Williams Lake Stampede Grounds claims one life

Williams Lake RCMP continue to investigate, believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor

Emergency responders attend the scene of a fatal crash in the Stampede Grounds Sunday, May 21. (Photo submitted)

An adult female passenger died at the scene of a single vehicle rollover at the Stampede Grounds on Sunday evening, May 22 in Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP media relations, said the driver of a 1967 Kaiser 4X4, was attempting to climb a steep hill when the vehicle stalled near the top, rolled back down the hill, flipping on its roof trapping one of the four occupants in the vehicle.

Williams Lake RCMP were called to the crash at 6:49 p.m. and could be seen attending the emergency in the parking lot behind the grandstands, and below the Longhouse, along with members of the Williams Lake Fire Department, Central Cariboo Search and Rescue and EHS.

When police arrived Emergency Health Services were already on scene treating people involved in the crash, noted RCMP in a news release.

The other three people suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“The investigation is ongoing, however police believe alcohol may have been a contributing factor in this crash,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

