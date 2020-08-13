Vanderhoof International Airshow Society have announced their route for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020. (Vanderhoof International Airshow Society Facebook photo)

Route announced for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020

Aircraft will be departing from the Vanderhoof Municipal Airport at 12 p.m. on Aug. 15

The Vanderhoof International Airshow Society has announced their route for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020.

In an Aug. 6 Facebook post, the Society announced the route for the “Air Hug” taking place on Aug 15. Aircraft will depart the Vanderhoof Airport at approximately 12 p.m., officials said.

From there, planes will fly over Vanderhoof, Saik’uz, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Endako, Stellat’en First Nation, Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en, Fort Fraser, Engen and many points in between.

Look to the skies between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to witness to the Great Regional Air Hug, organizers said.

Aircraft will not be able to “perform aerobatics over town for safety and legal reasons, however some of the aircraft are equipped with smoke systems which will make them easier to see and give a bit of an airshow feel. They will be passing over Vanderhoof at least a couple of times, we will do our best to give everyone a chance to see them,” the Society said in response to a question about whether aircraft will do loops and figure eights.

Organizers said that if all goes according to plan, there should be two Harvards, a Yak-18T, a Nachang CJ-6A, a Tiger Moth, a Cessna 337 and a variety of other smaller aircraft.

“The Harvards and the Yak, joining us from Yellow Thunder and Mrazek Airshows are equipped with smoke systems!” officials said in a Facebook comment, in response to questions from the public.

For viewers in Fort St. James, look up to the skies between 12:30 and 12:45. Organizers said they are planning to pass over Cottonwood Park and Paarens Beach.

There will be more specific details available on the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society Facebook page before the aircraft depart.

Aman Parhar
Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

airforceVanderhoof

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction
Next story
B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Just Posted

Route announced for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020

Aircraft will be departing from the Vanderhoof Municipal Airport at 12 p.m. on Aug. 15

“Let’s break the silence because we can”

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women’s awareness walk held Saturday in Fort St. James

Rio Tinto, Canadian aluminum industry and government respond to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

Pretivm Resources reports fatality at Brucejack mine

The isolated incident occurred last Friday, and the employee passed away on Sunday in hospital

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Large missing python found ssssafe in Victoria after being on the lam for weeks

The snake was located more than six kilometres from where it went missing

B.C. announces multi-year plan to double treatment beds for youth with addiction

This will bring the total number of new beds specific to those 12 to 24 years old to 247 province-wide

B.C. man who nearly died from COVID-19 reflects on one-month battle

Robert Billyard was in an induced coma to ensure his body would not fight the ventilator to breathe

Roots and Blues online festival kicks off Friday on Black Press Media websites

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Aug. 14

Wedding party bear sprayed at Okanagan campsite irks locals

Latest criminal activity at the Meadows leaves locals frustrated

Paramedics fired for allowing patient to crawl for treatment on Downtown Eastside: court documents

The man spent three days in intensive care and three months recovering in hospital from sepsis

Feds seeking private consultant to design firearm buyback program

The ban covers some 1,500 models and variants of what the government considers assault-style weapons

Face masks for teachers can impact learning on young children, experts say

Face coverings, mandatory in most indoor public places across the province, can help limit the spread of COVID-19

Most Read