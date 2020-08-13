Route announced for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020

Aircraft will be departing from the Vanderhoof Municipal Airport at 12 p.m. on Aug. 15

Vanderhoof International Airshow Society have announced their route for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020. (Vanderhoof International Airshow Society Facebook photo)

The Vanderhoof International Airshow Society has announced their route for the Great Regional Air Hug of 2020.

In an Aug. 6 Facebook post, the Society announced the route for the “Air Hug” taking place on Aug 15. Aircraft will depart the Vanderhoof Airport at approximately 12 p.m., officials said.

From there, planes will fly over Vanderhoof, Saik’uz, Cluculz Lake, Prince George, Fort St. James, Nak’azdli Whut’en, Endako, Stellat’en First Nation, Fraser Lake, Nadleh Whut’en, Fort Fraser, Engen and many points in between.

Look to the skies between 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. to witness to the Great Regional Air Hug, organizers said.

Aircraft will not be able to “perform aerobatics over town for safety and legal reasons, however some of the aircraft are equipped with smoke systems which will make them easier to see and give a bit of an airshow feel. They will be passing over Vanderhoof at least a couple of times, we will do our best to give everyone a chance to see them,” the Society said in response to a question about whether aircraft will do loops and figure eights.

Organizers said that if all goes according to plan, there should be two Harvards, a Yak-18T, a Nachang CJ-6A, a Tiger Moth, a Cessna 337 and a variety of other smaller aircraft.

“The Harvards and the Yak, joining us from Yellow Thunder and Mrazek Airshows are equipped with smoke systems!” officials said in a Facebook comment, in response to questions from the public.

For viewers in Fort St. James, look up to the skies between 12:30 and 12:45. Organizers said they are planning to pass over Cottonwood Park and Paarens Beach.

There will be more specific details available on the Vanderhoof International Airshow Society Facebook page before the aircraft depart.

Aman Parhar

Editor, Vanderhoof Omineca Express



aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

airforceVanderhoof