Saik’uz and Tl’azt’en on high alert after COVID-19 surfaces

First Nations near Vanderhoof and Fort St. James are encouraging everyone to take preventive actions to help stop the spread of COVID-19 after several confirmed cases.

Saik’uz First Nation, south of Vanderhoof, has cancelled all meetings and social events until further notice after a resident tested positive for the disease.

“They as well as their family are in quarantine,” Saik’uz First Nation wrote on their Facebook page Thursday, August 5.

“We received the result yesterday evening, and the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) team has been working on contact tracing measures.”

The Saik’uz band office is closed to guests, and masks are mandatory for anyone inside Saik’uz buildings.

A notice warning of potential exposure meanwhile was issued by Tl’azt’en Nation.

The Indigenous community located approximately 50 kilometres northwest of Fort St. James said there are confirmed positive cases and more potential exposures of COVID-19 in the community.

“Even if you are vaccinated, you could still get the virus and pass it to someone.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Health reported 342 new cases of COVID-19 across the province on Wednesday, August 4.

Both nations urge everyone to continue practicing social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and stay home if feeling unwell.

“Together, we are resilient,” said Saik’uz First Nation.

