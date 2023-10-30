Sailing time temporarily extended on some Victoria to Vancouver ferries

BC Ferries says 15 minutes added to some trips until Nov. 26

Passengers sailing on the Coastal Celebration between Victoria and Vancouver will have a 15-minute longer voyage until Nov. 26, due to a slight route change. (Don Denton/News staff)

Some ferry sailings between Victoria and Vancouver will be running a little longer than usual for the next month.

BC Ferries says one of its vessels that runs the route, the Coastal Celebration, has a mechanical issue that means it can no longer sail through Active Pass. Instead, the ship will sail south of the area through East Point, adding about 15 minutes to the trip.

BC Ferries says it expects the delay to be in place until Nov. 26.

The other vessels on the Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route will continue to run as usual.

BC Ferries says it apologizes for any inconvenience caused to passengers.

