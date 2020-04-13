Sanitizer giveaway at Okanagan distillery shut down after patrons become violent

Fights broke out among some in the nearly 1,000-car-line outside Forbidden Spirits

A Kelowna distillery was giving away free hand sanitizer when fisticuffs broke out among some of those waiting in a nearly 1,000-car-long line, prompting RCMP to shut down the event.

Forbidden Spirits Distilling Co. hosted its first ‘Sanitizer Saturday’ on April 11.

The distillery planned on distributing sanitizer from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. but the RCMP stepped in to shut things down just before 3 p.m. as the queue of cars began to block roads and patrons began to get violent.

The distillery’s co-founder, Blair Wilson, said he attributes the fights to people ‘butting in line’, frustrating other drivers who had already been waiting in line.

“It’s not the type of behaviour we’d like to see,” said Wilson.

Other than those few incidents, Wilson said most everybody there was well behaved and the distillery is working on a better way to organize both the cars and its distribution.

Despite the early shut-down, Wilson said the distillery was able to connect with several health facilities currently running low on sanitizer and will deliver some of their product straight to them. The distillery ended up serving around 400 cars, with a maximum of two litres per car.

The distillery still plans on hosting a Sanitizer Saturday next weekend, but Wilson said they will likely only be serving 500 cars with the line rerouted so that no intersections are blocked.

“We’re going to be a little bit better organized,” he said. “Now we know what to expect.”

The Kelowna Capital News has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

