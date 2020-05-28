School buses for SD91 to start running from June 1

Parents urged to drop off and pick kids up whenever possible.

As schools come back in session for in-class instruction, SD91 school buses are set to ferry students starting June 1. However buses will be running at one-third capacity, officials said, adding parents who can drive their kids to school, should do so.

In a Facebook post, SD91 announced that those parents or guardians who expressed willingness to send their kids to in-class instructions on certain days of the week, would be contacted by their local bus garages starting May 28.

Meanwhile, due to space restrictions, if there are parents who are choosing to send their kids to school later in June, they may not have the option of using the bus service. The space restrictions here would strictly mean less number of students would be ferried with separate, assigned seats on the bus as per the health regulations.

Earlier this month, the school district announced its plans to reopen the schools for in-class instructions starting June 1, as soon as they received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Education.

The announcement however had reserved its remarks on transportation for kids, a major factor for many students enrolled in schools here.

RELATED: SD91 schools to resume in-class operations on June 1

With the latest update however, not only has the issue of transportation been addressed, but it also mentions the various measures that the schools, garages as well as the drivers would take in order to comply with the social distancing and health measures.

Regular cleaning, disinfecting of buses, the bus driver wearing a face shield while the students embark and disembark from the buses, and providing additional instructions to students around personal hygiene are some of the measures that the schools and the bus garages would be undertaking in the coming days.

The post specifically warns parents and guardians against sending their kids to bus stops without a confirmation from their local bus garage. It also highlights that only those children registered for the bus service would be ferried by the buses and that parents should expect the transportation department to contact them with details on timings and bus routes.

@PriyankaKetkar





priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net









Like us on

Facebook“and follows us on “Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

backtoschool