School buses to restart starting June 1 with limited capacity. (Black Press file)

School buses for SD91 to start running from June 1

Parents urged to drop off and pick kids up whenever possible.

As schools come back in session for in-class instruction, SD91 school buses are set to ferry students starting June 1. However buses will be running at one-third capacity, officials said, adding parents who can drive their kids to school, should do so.

In a Facebook post, SD91 announced that those parents or guardians who expressed willingness to send their kids to in-class instructions on certain days of the week, would be contacted by their local bus garages starting May 28.

Meanwhile, due to space restrictions, if there are parents who are choosing to send their kids to school later in June, they may not have the option of using the bus service. The space restrictions here would strictly mean less number of students would be ferried with separate, assigned seats on the bus as per the health regulations.

Earlier this month, the school district announced its plans to reopen the schools for in-class instructions starting June 1, as soon as they received the go-ahead from the Ministry of Education.

The announcement however had reserved its remarks on transportation for kids, a major factor for many students enrolled in schools here.

RELATED: SD91 schools to resume in-class operations on June 1

With the latest update however, not only has the issue of transportation been addressed, but it also mentions the various measures that the schools, garages as well as the drivers would take in order to comply with the social distancing and health measures.

Regular cleaning, disinfecting of buses, the bus driver wearing a face shield while the students embark and disembark from the buses, and providing additional instructions to students around personal hygiene are some of the measures that the schools and the bus garages would be undertaking in the coming days.

The post specifically warns parents and guardians against sending their kids to bus stops without a confirmation from their local bus garage. It also highlights that only those children registered for the bus service would be ferried by the buses and that parents should expect the transportation department to contact them with details on timings and bus routes.

@PriyankaKetkar


priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net





Like us on
Facebook“and follows us on “Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

backtoschool

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities
Next story
Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Just Posted

School buses for SD91 to start running from June 1

Parents urged to drop off and pick kids up whenever possible.

COVID-19: Fort St. James pharmacy reported to Northern Health for ‘spreading misconceptions’

“We can confirm that there have been lab-confirmed cases across the north - in both large and small communities,” says Northern Health.

COVID-19 highlights lack of connectivity in First Nations communities

Many don’t have access required to utilize online platforms, says First Nations Technology Council

Salmon closures announced for Skeena and Nass watersheds

DFO notice expands on May 21 chinook ban throughout Skeena watershed

COVID-19: Increased federal funding for off-reserve Indigenous services welcomed news in north

Funding to benefit organizations such as friendship centres during pandemic

Mission prison COVID-19 outbreak ends, 9 new cases in B.C.

New positive test at Port Coquitlam care home

Pregnant B.C. woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said it was like a horror movie when caught COVID-19

Spirit bear possibly spotted in West Kootenay

A local resident spotted the white-coloured bear while on an evening trail run near Castlegar on May 27

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. teacher reprimanded for sharing homophobic and sexist memes, making racist comments

Klaus Hardy Breslauer was accused of making a laundry list of concerning decisions as a science teacher

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Another Asian giant ‘murder hornet’ found in Lower Mainland

This is the farthest east the invasive species has been found so far

B.C. girl left temporarily paralyzed by tick bite sparks warning from family

Mom says parents need to check their kids when they go camping

Most Read