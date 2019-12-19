School District 91 completes menstrual dispenser installation

One example of the two new styles of menstrual dispensers. (Submitted)

After a brief, glitch, that prevented dispensers from being properly installed, free menstrual product dispensers should now be up in all School District 91 schools, according to SD 91 Assistant Superintendent Mike Skinner.

An order issued by the Ministry of Education on April 5, 2019, required all schools to provide free menstrual products for students in school washrooms by the end of 2019.

In issuing the order at the time, Education Minister Rob Fleming said it’s time to normalize and equalize access to menstrual products in schools, helping to create a better learning environment for students.

“Students should never have to miss school, extracurricular, sports or social activities because they can’t afford or don’t have access to menstrual products,” said Fleming, adding that current research indicates that one in seven students has missed school due to their periods because they cannot afford products.

“This is a common-sense step forward that is, frankly, long overdue. We look forward to working with school districts and communities to make sure students get the access they need with no stigma and no barriers.”

SD91 selected two styles of dispensers in early November and started installing them in the area. That process is now complete, according to Skinner.

Superintendent of Schools Mr. Manu Madhok commented, “We want to thank our staff for their time and effort on implementing this important initiative.”

According to the Ministry, the products must be available using delivery methods that are free of charge, protect privacy, are barrier-free and easily accessible, are consistent in delivery and availability and are non-stigmatizing.

Previous story
Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players
Next story
Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Just Posted

BC Winter Classic coming back to Fort St. James

BC Hockey is coming back to Fort St. James for the BC… Continue reading

School District 91 completes menstrual dispenser installation

After a brief, glitch, that prevented dispensers from being properly installed, free… Continue reading

Fort St. James mayor looks back on 2019

Looking back on 2019, Fort Fraser Mayor Bev Playfair says there are… Continue reading

Area contractor wins B.C. Highways Contractor Award

Yellowhead Road and Bridge won Road and Bridge Maintenance award

Canfor shareholders reject Pattison’s takeover offer

Lumber company says offer had just 45% support from minority shareholders

McConnell blasts House impeachment, pledges Senate action

House impeached Trump on two charges—abusing his power and obstructing Congress—stemming from his pressure on Ukraine

Trans Mountain begins laying Alberta pipeline for expansion

Construction continues at Westridge terminal in Burnaby B.C.

Canada’s ‘universal call blocking’ system seen as partial answer to big nuisance

CRTC estimates 40 per cent of complaints about unwanted calls involve caller-ID spoofin

Whitecaps release report into harassment, bullying complaints against coach by female players

Alleged incidents included rubbing a player’s thigh, sending players sexual text messages, making lewd comments

Victoria father who murdered his two daughters to be sentenced today

Andrew Berry murdered Aubrey, 4, and Chloe, 6, on Christmas Day 2017

Canadians won’t be able to see U.S.-based Super Bowl ads, Supreme Court rules

Bell said the regulator’s decision cost it viewers and millions of dollars in revenue

Legalizing hard drugs not a ‘panacea’ to opioids crisis, Trudeau says

Besides the thousands who have died, thousands more have been hospitalized or treated by paramedics

B.C. labour minister ‘disappointed’ as talks collapse again in forestry strike

Western Forest Products says no future mediation dates are scheduled

President Donald Trump impeached by U.S. House on two charges

The historic vote split along party lines,

Most Read