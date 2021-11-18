School District 91 superintendent to retire at the end of school year

School District 91 superintendent of schools Manu Madhok will be retiring after the 2021-2022 school year. (File photo)

Nechako Lakes School District will be on the lookout for a new superintendent.

Manu Madhok will be leaving School District 91 at the end of the 2021-2022 school year.

“I am hoping that you know how much I have loved every one of my roles within this school district and am so thankful for the many gifted, courageous, exemplary educators, and leaders that I have had the pleasure and privilege of working with,” Madhok wrote in a Nov. 10 letter to trustees.

SD91 publicly shared the letter at a regular board meeting held Monday, Nov. 15.

“This is a very special school district because of the caring and passionate people whom we are fortunate to call colleagues and friends,” Madhok continued.

“Our collective work in ensuring equity and access for ALL our students through both strategic planning and governance has been a highlight of my career and something that I applaud you all for.”

Madhok started working at the school district in 1993, teaching at W.L. McLeod Elementary in Vanderhoof and Fort St. James Secondary. Over the years, he would hold numerous teaching roles with Tl’azt’en First Nation, David Hoy Elementary, EBUS Academy and Eugene Joseph Elementary where he was principal.

In the fall of 2012, Madhok was appointed as the district’s director of instruction. He served as assistant superintendent until July 2018, when he was appointed superintendent of schools, SD91 noted in a news release.

As superintendent, SD91 said he has led the district through the development of a new five-year strategic education plan and influenced data-informed initiatives in literacy and numeracy along with the important work with Truth and Reconciliation.

He also initiated the resurgence of the DPAC (District Parent Advisory Council) committee to support parents and guardians across the district.

“On behalf of the SD91 DPAC, I would like to thank Manu for the guidance and support he has provided,” stated DPAC president Carrie Smith.

“The genuine care he has for every student in our district shines through in his work, and I look forward to finishing up this school year with him.”

