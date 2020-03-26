Students at a B.C. high school: schools are technically open as of March 30, but most students will be learning from home. (Black Press files)

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Public and independent schools across B.C. are preparing to reopen schools March 30, with most students and staff staying away to comply with the order to suspend classroom instruction due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools are not closed, but in-person instruction is suspended by order of Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. The order allows daycare facilities to continue on school properties if their operators choose to keep them going, and some students to come to school to allow health care and other essential service workers to carry on with their jobs.

The education ministry has established a website to assist parents and schools, with districts developing their own strategies to continue education.

“Each school district and independent school authority will develop a plan that best responds to the needs of their local community,” the ministry website advises. “This could include measures such as online learning tools and/or resource packages or assignments e-mailed from teachers to parents.”

RELATED: Time off work due to COVID-19 now medical leave

RELATED: B.C. bans ‘shameful black market’ of food, medical supplies

Surrey school district superintendent Jordan Tinney posted a video message advising teachers and support staff to stay away from schools until notified.

“Doing our part means that unless a principal or site supervisor has communicated directly with you about the need to be on site from March 30 to April 3, then we are asking you to stay away from school sites so that we can keep them clean, so that we can arrange a rotation for some staff to gather materials and resources as absolutely necessary, and for us to be able to monitor who is on site and to continue to keep our sites clean and safe for all,” Tinney said.

The rotation will allow teachers to pick up needed technology and do photocopying, with administration knowing who is in the building and using equipment so it can be cleaned.

The ministry and the B.C. Teachers’ Federation have set up technical committees to deal with special needs students and accommodate employees who are self-isolating or have other medical issues.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave
Next story
Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Just Posted

BC Chamber led survey shows businesses are in a ‘dire state’

Due to COVID-19, around a million people in Canada applied for EI last week

Co-op model for ICI recycling being approached in Fort St. James

COVID-19 has brought uncertainty to the project

Teachers to return to school after spring-break, to work on distance education methods

SD91 superintendent Manu Madhok, gave an update to the Omineca Express on March 22.

Resources for businesses and workers dealing with COVID-19 layoffs and closures

Here is a list of resources to navigate the system during the global pandemic.

COVID-19 Relief Fund initiated by northern B.C. charity organization

“Even in these uncertain times, no one is powerless to make a difference,” says United Way of Northern BC.

B.C. bans resale of food, medical and cleaning supplies; limits buying quantities

Province will also restrict the amount of some items that can be bought

COLUMN: Four reasons to hope that B.C. will win COVID-19 fight

Number of hospitalizations in B.C. remain low as thousands of beds freed up

Canada-wide Tragically Hip sing-along planned for March 26

Montreal comedian Joey Elias has put the call out on social media

Schooling stays home next week for most B.C. students in COVID-19

Districts to provide outreach, service for children of essential workers

Taking time off work due to COVID-19 now falls under medical leave

New measures come after many businesses layoff staff due to impact of coronavirus

Increased coronavirus cases spark B.C.-wide burning restrictions

Centre for Disease Control recommends measure to reduce excess air pollution

Ottawa seeking lower credit card interest rates amid COVID-19 crisis

Lower-interest credit could be made available for Canadians

PHOTOS: With a crash and a bang, B.C. residents applaud health-care workers

B.C. has seen 13 deaths and a total of 659 COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 cases march higher despite restrictions and threats of punishment

Parliament on Wednesday approved the flow of $52 billion in direct financial aid to Canadians

Most Read