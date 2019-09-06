In this photo taken Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, Suquamish fisherman John Jones pulls in a salmon he caught in a gill net just outside the Ballard Locks in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Scientists monitor new marine heat wave off West Coast

Researchers say stretch of unusually warm water resembles the ocean ‘blob’ of five years ago

Federal scientists say they are monitoring a new ocean heat wave off the U.S. West Coast.

Researchers with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said Thursday the expanse of unusually warm water stretches from Alaska to California, and it resembles a similar heat wave that disrupted marine life five years ago.

It remains to be seen whether this heat wave dissipates more quickly than the last one.

NOAA Fisheries said the water has reached temperatures more than 5 degrees Fahrenheit above average.

RELATED: Ocean ‘blob’ returns to B.C.’s north coast

Scientists dubbed the last West Coast heat wave “the blob.” Its effects included poorer survival rates for young salmon, more humpback whales becoming entangled in fishing gear as they hunt closer to shore, and an algae bloom that shut down crabbing and clamming.

Gene Johnson, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?
Next story
Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Just Posted

UPDATE: Prince Rupert RCMP solicit support from North District in disappearance of Lax Kw’alaams man

Public urged to help in search for 42-year-old Lawrence Maitland

Letter to the Fort St. James community from Hampton Lumber

Hampton Lumber CEO Steve Zika writes about Hampton’s intentions in Fort St. James

Bachrach, Sawyer react after 14 New Brunswick NDP candidates jump ship to Greens

The NDP have not been able to nominate a single federal candidate in New Brunswick

No wildfires this summer, but residents should still be careful with campfires says fire chief

The fire department in Fort St. James responded to 38 calls between… Continue reading

Search called off for Nass River kayaker

RCMP still have not received missing persons report — public’s help, information needed

VIDEO: Canada’s Bianca Andreescu advances to US Open final vs. Serena Williams

19-year-old becomes first Canadian to reach singles final in New York

Hurricane watch in parts of Atlantic Canada as Dorian moves up U.S. coast

Canadian Hurricane Centre says most likely projection brings storm south of Maritimes on Saturday

Scientists monitor new marine heat wave off West Coast

Researchers say stretch of unusually warm water resembles the ocean ‘blob’ of five years ago

Canada sees gains in part-time, youth employment as wage growth slows

Economy adds 81,100 positions in August

WATCH: Taylor Bachrach speaks to supporters at the opening of his Smithers campaign office

Check out Bachrach’s full speech at his campaign office opening Sept. 5

Captain Canuck? Horvat says he’s ready to sport the ‘C’ in Vancouver

NHL club left role vacant last season

Father of suspected B.C. killer granted access to cellphone video

Alan Schmegelsky’s lawyer convinces RCMP to share son’s video will

Prince Rupert loses Alaska ferry service over armed security issue

On Oct. 1, the Alaska Marine Highway System will no longer provide service from Ketchikan to Rupert

What exactly counts as distracted driving in B.C.?

Police are cracking down on drivers who just can’t take their eyes off their phones

Most Read