(Paul Bride/SeatoSky)

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

The Sea-to-Sky Gondola is set to reopen in February after vandalism forced operators to close it last summer.

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August, sending 30 cabins tumbling to the ground. Although no one was injured in the incident, repair costs were estimated to be in the millions.

In a Tuesday update, operators said the work to rebuild the gondola line, including a new 4.4km long main haul cable, shipped in from Switzerland, 30 new cabins and a security system, would be completed so the gondola can open on Feb. 14, just in time for the Family Day long weekend.

“The fact that the main haul cable was completely severed was, and still is, shocking, and the investigation with the RCMP is ongoing,” said general manager Kirby Brown.

However, Brown said the new security measures would ensure the “gondola is secure and protected from any other criminal activity.”

READ MORE: Cutting Sea to Sky Gondola cable could have ‘seriously hurt or killed’ someone, report says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C
Next story
Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

Just Posted

RCMP create access control checkpoint on Morice West Forest Service Road

Premier says Coastal GasLink project will proceed despite opposition

Horgan says ‘rule of law applies,’ Coastal GasLink will proceed despite protests

The 670-kilometre pipeline is part of a $40 billion liquefied natural gas project

Extreme cold warning in effect for Stuart-Nechako region

It’s been a cold weekend and the frigid conditions are going to… Continue reading

Breaking the stigma associated with dementia

Vanderhoof and Fort St. James residents living with dementia are being encouraged… Continue reading

Tips to stay safe while working outside in extremely cold conditions

Frigid temperatures close to -40 C in the Stuart Nechako region today: Environment Canada

Universities across Canada to hold moment of silence for Iran plane crash victims

57 Canadians were killed when Iran shot down the plain

Victoria-bound flight rerouted to Vancouver after plane hit by multiple birds

The plane with 31 passengers was travelling from Calgary

Electricity use hits record high due to cold snap, BC Hydro says

Consumption was up 16 per cent on Monday compared to the week before

Probe ordered into B.C. arrest of Indigenous man, granddaughter trying to open bank account

Maxwell Johnson and his 12-year-old granddaughter were trying to open an account at the Bank of Montreal

B.C. woman refuses to pay overdue rent based on income raised collecting empty cans

Portion that Zora Hlevnjak pays for subsidized rent went up after she reported more of her income

School buses cancelled again in Cariboo, where coldest place in B.C. hits -48 C

Buses are cancelled for a second day for kids in Williams Lake, 100 Mile and Quesnel

Sea-to-Sky Gondola to reopen on Valentine’s Day, after vandalism forced it shut

The cable that carries the Squamish-area gondola was cut in August

Australian identified as passenger who died on Vancouver flight diverted to Honolulu

The 38-year-old was on the Air Canada flight with his wife, another family member and five children

B.C. advocacy group ‘optimistic’ 2020 provincial budget will fund free birth control

‘This is a policy that B.C. voters want,’ says one AccessBC co-founder

Most Read