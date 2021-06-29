RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

RCMP crest. (Black Press Media files)

UPDATE: Sea to Sky highway reopens following deadly late-night crash north of Squamish

Two-vehicle crash happened shortly before midnight

The Sea to Sky has reopened at about 9 a.m. Tuesday (June 29) morning following a fatal collision north of Squamish late Monday night.

Details are limited but according to Squamish RCMP, they responded to a two-vehicle crash about one kilometre north of the Alice Lake turnoff on Highway 99.

Multiple people also have serious injuries.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
WorkSafeBC urges employers to close down if they can’t keep workers cool amid heat wave
Next story
B.C. rules for masks, barriers to ease with COVID-19 vaccination

Just Posted

Roger Harris of Bella Coola displays where his allegiance lays as the Montreal Canadiens prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup finals June 28, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo)
Cariboo Chilcotin Coast hockey fans ready to cheer for Carey Price in Stanley Cup finals

Children cool off in a public fountain in Vilnius, Lithuania, Saturday, June 19, 2021. The heat wave continues in Lithuania as temperature rose to as high as 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 degrees Fahrenheit). (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis)
B.C. cities could reach 40 C as 4-day extreme heat warning issued around province

Shoes and flowers were placed outside during a three-day healing ceremony held earlier this month at the site of Lejac Residential School in memory of 215 children found buried at a former Kamloops residential school. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Canada Day a time for reflection, not celebration: Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief

Skeena B.C. Liberal MLA Ellis Ross at a gathering in Terrace on June 21. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
Canada Day shouldn’t be cancelled, instead focus on uniting: Indigenous MLA Ellis Ross