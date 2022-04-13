Search and rescue crews looking for missing Prince George fisherman

Prince George RCMP and search and rescue crews are looking for a missing man after he did not return from a fishing trip, and are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Stanley Delong left to go fishing in an area northwest of Hixon, on Tuesday, April 12, near the Pelican Lake Forest Service Road. His plan was to fish near the area where the road crosses the Chilako River.

“Family states that Stanley is familiar with the area he was going to, and that he is usually home by dinnertime after a fishing trip,” an RCMP news release reads.

Police say they have extensively searched the area, looking for signs of Delong or his 2011 GMC Sierra truck with a canopy, (licence number PL8591) but have not found anything yet.

“Stanley’s family is concerned for his well-being as it is unlike him not to return after a fishing trip,” Cpl. Jennifer Cooper, media relations officer for the Prince George RCMP said.

“Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for Stanley and to report any sign of him or his truck.”

Delong is described as a 5’9”, 146 pound Caucasian male with blue eyes. He is balding with grey hair, and also has a bushy white beard. Delong wears glasses and was last seen wearing jeans and a grey and white plaid jacket, but may have brought extra clothes for his fishing trip.

In addition to Prince George Search and Rescue crews, the RCMP are using a helicopter to search for Delong.

Quesnel Search and Rescue has also been activated to help with the search.

