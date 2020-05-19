Search and Rescue Group look for missing person in Fraser Lake

Jason Bouchard, 35-years old, was last seen when he went boating on the Stellako River with his friend. (RCMP photo)

Jason Bouchard, 35, went boating with his friend on Saturday night. Mounties believe the boat overturned, and one occupant made it to shore.

There is a person missing in Fraser Lake.

Mounties said in a Tuesday (May 19) news release that Fraser Lake RCMP were advised of a missing person on May 17 at 10:52 a.m.

On May 16 between 10 and 11 p.m., Jason Bouchard, 35-years old, went boating with a friend on the Stellako River and did not return home.

“It is believed that the boat the two were in, overturned and both occupants ended up in the river. One person made it safely to shore,” police said.

Search and Rescue teams from Vanderhoof, RCMP Air Support and Police Dog Services from Prince George, attended the scene and conducted a search of the area.

In the search, they found a 12-foot aluminium boat on the river, but there is no sign of Bouchard.

No further information has been provided by the RCMP.

