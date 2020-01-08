Jean Felix, Duncan’s sister is requesting people who may have any information, to get in touch with the family or the police. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Search continues in Fort St. James for missing Margaret Duncan

Duncan’s sister, Jean Felix, is requesting the public to help in the search

Margaret Duncan is still missing from Fort St. James.

On Jan. 8, local Mounties and Search and Rescue are leading a search for Duncan. Community members from Binche, Nak’azdli Whut’en and Fort St. James are helping in the search that started at Cottonwood Park and will go until the Nak’azdli river.

Duncan’s sister, Jean Felix was present at the search in the morning, and said any kind of information about her sister’s whereabouts or state of mind on the day she went missing would be helpful.

“I am sure someone knows something,” Felix said.

Felix said her nephew saw Duncan last at 11 am in front of Integris Credit Union, on Stuart Drive West.

“People said she was trying to get a ride. But no one saw anything,” she added.

The family has been out everyday searching for the missing 65-year old, who was last seen in downtown Fort St. James on New Year’s eve.

RCMP Const. Andrew Luuko, who was also at the search said the investigation is continuing.

Duncan is a First Nations female, 160 cm tall, 115 lbs, has grey hair and brown eyes.

The police is asking for public assistance in finding Duncan.

Anyone with information is urged to contact their local police or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Missing person in Fort St. James

Margaret Duncan, 65-years old, went missing on Dec. 31, 2019 from Fort St. James. (RCMP photo)

Search and Rescue members direct community members, participating in the search, into teams at Cottonwood Park in Fort St. James. (Aman Parhar/ Caledonia Courier)

Participants of the search registered at Cottonwood Park, and then split up into teams. Teams were lead by Search and Rescue members, who formed different routes to cover ground from the park to Nak’azdli River. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

Temperatures were below - 10 C on Jan. 8. (Aman Parhar/Caledonia Courier)

