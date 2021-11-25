Search efforts continue for missing Yekooche man last seen in Fort St. James

Police and family are concerned for the well-being of 28-year-old Janos Joseph

Ruby Prince is hoping for the best as search efforts continue for her cousin, Janos Joseph of the Yekooche First Nation northwest of Fort St. James.

Joseph, who is 28-years-old, has not been seen since Saturday, Nov. 20, and was reported missing the following day RCMP said.

He was last seen in Fort St. James, and friends and family believe he may have slept poorly over several days, leading to confusion and disorientation.

“It’s kind of strange for him to disappear without connecting with anyone,” Prince said.

“It’s like, ‘what happened? Where did he go? Did he just walk into the bush and get lost? Did somebody pick him up and take him someplace else?’ He didn’t make it home, and he didn’t make it to any of his relative’s homes.”

Community members have been searching various areas on Nak’azdli Whut’en reserve and Cunningham Forest Service Road, as well as backroads, trails and more for any clues.

Jacqueline Joseph has shared pleas on Facebook for anyone to come forward if they have seen her brother.

“Dear God bring him home safe,” she posted on Nov. 21.

Prince described her cousin as an amazing man who would always have a smile on his face and make others laugh.

He is the grandson of prominent elder Alfred Joseph, who Prince said was looking for his grandson every day.

“He cared for Alfred for many years, and it’s been really hard on Alfred,” she added.

Joseph is described as an Indigenous male, five foot five, with a slender build, brown eyes and black hair. His family said he usually wears a ball cap.

RCMP is asking anyone with any information about Joseph or where he might be to contact the Fort St. James detachment at 250-996-8269.

Prince said she can be reached on Facebook or messaged at 250-996-1383 for further details on volunteering with search efforts or providing donations to assist.

