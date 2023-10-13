Search enters 5th day for missing Whistler senior, dog

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)
Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)
Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog. Robert McKean, 80, and his dog Lexie were last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler. (RCMP handout)

Whistler Search & Rescue is resuming its search Friday morning (Oct. 13) for a missing senior and his dog.

Robert McKean, 80, was last seen Oct. 9 around 10:20 a.m. at the top of Alpine Way in Whistler.

More than 40 ground search and rescue members, alongside RCMP, were out Thursday looking for McKean. The search was set to resume Friday morning.

McKean is described as five-foot-six, 130 lbs., with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, a baseball cap, blue jeans and a blue Canucks hoodie.

He was walking his dog Lexie, a white-and-ginger cavalier spaniel.

The community has been helping with searches by inputting search areas into a public map.

missing personWhistler

Previous story
PHOTOS: Protesters show up at Kelowna homeless housing announcement
Next story
Global fish farm giant Mowi suing Canada for Discovery Islands closures

Just Posted

Piping is seen on the top of a receiving platform which will be connected to the Coastal GasLink natural gas pipeline terminus at the LNG Canada export terminal under construction, in Kitimat, B.C., Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
RCMP dispute photojournalist’s B.C. pipeline protest arrest account

The Prince George main campus of the University of Northern BC. (Photo courtesy UNBC)
UNBC places second in annual Maclean’s rankings

A teenaged driver was issued two tickets following a rollover on Skeena Drive in Port Edward over the weekend. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Vanderhoof RCMP seek public assistance in locating missing woman

54-40 will play two shows in Prince Rupert Oct. 20 and 21. (Photo supplied)
Canadian alt-rock royalty on deck for two Lester Centre shows