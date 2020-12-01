Second COVID-19 exposure incident confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary

First exposure incident at the high school was announced Nov.26

A second potential COVID-19 exposure incident has been confirmed at Fort St. James Secondary School, just three days after the first case of exposure was announced.

In a Nov. 29 letter to parents and guardian, Dr. Rakel Kling, said NH authority has informed Craig Houghton, principal of the high school, that students and staff may have been in contact with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 on Nov. 20 — Nov. 26.

Earlier last week, Northern Health announced Nov. 26, that there was a COVID-19 exposure incident at the high school Nov. 19 — Nov. 20.

NH public health staff will follow up directly with anyone identified as a close contact of a lab confirmed case.

“It is important to note that a close contact is a person who has been in direct, face-to-face contact for prolonged periods of time with an infectious case,” stated the letter.

The health authority has asked parents and guardians to monitor their child/children for symptoms until Dec. 10 midnight.

“Testing is not recommended or needed if you or your child has no symptoms because it is not accurate or useful when a person has no symptoms. If you or your child develops symptoms, a health assessment is recommended via your primary care provider or by calling Northern Health’s COVID-19 Information Line and Online Clinic at 1-844-645-7811.”

