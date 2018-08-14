(Wikimedia Commons)

Second measles scare this summer at YVR

An infected traveller flew out of Vancouver’s airport three times

Health officials are warning of a second measles scare at Vancouver International Airport after an infectious passenger flew in and out multiple times this summer.

On Tuesday, the BC Centre for Disease Control said the passenger took Air Canada flight 0004 from Tokyo’s Narita International Airport at 4:05 p.m. July 30 and arrived the next day at YVR at 9:25 a.m.

The passenger then took Air Canada Jazz flight 8125 departing YVR at 1:50 p.m., which arrived in Portland at 2:47 p.m.

Then, on Aug. 6, the passenger departed Portland on Alaska Airlines flight 2536 and landed back in Vancouver at 10:55 a.m.

Finally, the person travelled on a Norwegian Cruise Lines ship (voyage number 2018080806), which left Vancouver for Seward, Alaska, at 4 p.m.

Officials warned anyone who might have been near the infected traveller to check their immunization status.

“While it is expected that the majority of travellers will be immune to measles, some individuals may be susceptible, including infants less than one year old or people who have never been immunized against measles,” the centre said.

“If you get sick and suspect you may have measles, call and tell your doctor you may have been exposed, so that they will arrange to see you in a manner that avoids infecting others in the waiting room.”

Most people born after 1970 have likely received the measles vaccine, or MMR (a combined measles, mumps and rubella vaccine) and are protected. Many of those born before 1970 are likely to be immune because of prior measles infections.

Symptoms, which can take between one to three weeks to develop, include:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red eyes
  • Rash that starts centrally including on the face, spreads to the limbs and lasts at least three days

