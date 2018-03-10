Serious incident closes off Vancouver Island neighbourhood

Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave. cordoned off

Police are investigating what’s believed to be a serious incident near Hillside Mall in Victoria and has cordoned off Belmont Ave. and Hillside Ave.

There are around 10 officers combing the scene, some in uniforms and others in white full-body suits.

Witnesses on scene have told Black Press Media a man was stabbed.

According to Victoria Polive Const. Matt Rutherford, the Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit has been called to the scene. The area will likely be closed for the rest of the day. Police on scene are not commenting at this time.

Black Press Media has contacted B.C. RCMP for details, but have not heard back at this time.

Hilary Marks, a neighbour nearby, said she knows the victim, who she believes is a 35-year old man.

More to come.

Previous story
B.C. actor Michael Coleman denies allegations of sexual harassment
Next story
PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Just Posted

Special prosecutor appointed in Burns Lake mayor sex assault case

Luke Strimbold has been charged with numerous sex related charges

U.S. proposed steel, aluminum tariffs leave uncertainty for B.C. site

Rio Tinto has been operating in British Columbia for over 60 years, but tariffs cause fear

UPDATED: Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold facing numerous sex assault charges

Luke Strimbold, 28, has resigned from the BC Liberal Party following announcement of charges by RCMP

Burns Lake man gets life in prison for triple murder

Reuben Buhler, 56, was handed the life sentence with eligibility for parole in 22 years

Companies appeal fines in B.C. sawmill explosions that killed four workers

The owners of the Lakeland mill in Prince George and the Babine mill in Burns Lake want a review

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Canada opens sledge hockey competition with 17-0 romp over Sweden

2018 Paralympic Winter Games underway in Gangneung, South Korea

South Kamloops Titans win 3A basketball crown

Titans defeat Byrne Creek 74-66 in title game

VIDEO: A homecoming for Olympic champion Cassie Sharpe

B.C. gold-medal winner comes home to Mount Washington

VIDEO: Brentwood College slays Dragons in B.C. final

Mill Bay private school has won back-to-back BC 2A provincial basketball titles

PHOTOS: Rival protests highlight B.C.’s divide over pipeline project

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain pipeline drew thousands to rally in support and against the project

VIDEO: Saints stymie Royals’ big man, march to school’s first provincial title

Kelowna’s Heritage Christian defeats Smithers’ Bulkley Valley Christian in boys 1A provincial final at Langley Events Centre

UPDATED: Team Tardi brings world junior curling gold home to Langley

A Langley-based team has won the international championships in Aberdeen, Scotland today.

Most Read