Canfor’s Plateau mill west of Vanderhoof. (File photo)

Short-term production curtailments for Canfor’s Canadian sawmills due to wildfires

Curtailments to begin July 26

Extreme wildfire conditions are challenging Canfor Corporation that will be curtailing approximately 115 million board feet of production at its Canadian sawmills during the third quarter of 2021.

Canfor made the announcement Tuesday, July 20.

Executive Vice President, North American Operations, Stephen Mackie said the wildfires burning in Western Canada are significantly impacting the supply chain and their ability to transport product to market.

Read More: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfire season, preparing for potential ‘mass evacuation’

“As a result, we are implementing short-term production curtailments at our Canadian sawmills beginning July 26,” Mackie said in a news release.

“We are developing site-specific plans to minimize the impacts to our employees and contractors.”

To date, B.C. Wildfire Service estimates there have been 1,163 fires in British Columbia, of which 34.7 per cent are suspected to be person-caused.

Canfor operates a number of sawmills across Northern B.C., including Vanderhoof, Prince George, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, and Houston.

Spokesperson Michelle Ward said curtailments would be for three weeks in Vanderhoof and Chetwynd, and two weeks in Prince George, Fort St. John and Houston.

