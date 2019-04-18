A 30-kilometre speed limit sign in Vancouver, B.C. (Pete Fry/Twitter)

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

A Vancouver city councillor wants speed limits on side roads across the province to be the same as school zones.

In a motion to be put forward next week, Pete Fry said lowering the current speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour to 30 km would create “safer, better engaged, healthier and more inclusive communities.”

His motion follows similar calls made by the government’s BC Road Safety Strategy, the Provincial Health Services Authority, and the Road Safety Law Reform Group.

Pedestrian survival is about 90 per cent if they are hit by a vehicle travelling at 30 km per hour, according to ICBC. That drops to as low as 20 per cent if the vehicle is moving even 20 kilometres faster.

RELATED: Eating cereal, trimming nose hairs – it’s all illegal while driving

Fry wants the City of Vancouver to present a resolution to the Union of BC Municipalities and lobby the province to make the lowered speed the default limit, while giving individual municipalities the power to increase speed limits along local streets on a case-by-case basis.

He’s also looking for his city to pilot the speed-limit change to collect data before and after, and determine any design changes needed along the roads.

Council is expected to discuss the issue on Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Who owns aloha? Hawaii eyes protections for native culture
Next story
Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

Just Posted

Fires still burning near Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service assures residents of a proactive plan heading into wildfire season

Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

ThriveNorth announces 12 finalists in this year’s business challenge

Gas prices spike in northern B.C. ahead of the long weekend

Fuel went up 17 cents overnight in Prince Rupert

Cyclist braking stigma on addiction from coast to coast

Mathew Fee aims at world record for longest distance on BMX bike while sharing his story of recovery

Blackwater Gold Project receives a thumbs up from the Environmental Assessment Agency

The $1.8 billion project will provide approximately 2,000 jobs

VIDEO: Alberta man creates world’s biggest caricature

Dean Foster is trying to break the world record for a radio show contest

Northwest B.C. leaders divided over oil tanker ban

Senate hearings in Prince Rupert and Terrace show Bill C-48 is at a crossroads

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Police pursue pesky porker on Vancouver Island

‘This was allegedly not the pig’s first escape’

Westjet tries again to dismiss proposed class-action lawsuit alleging discrimination

Former flight attendant claims airline broke contractual promise to create harassment-free workplace

Man airlifted to hospital after apparent hunting incident in East Kootenay

The man was in stable condition when he was flown out of Fairmont Hot Springs to a Calgary hospital

Most Read