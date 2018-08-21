Shovel Lake Fire update as of August 21, 2018 – 11:00 am

The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako has issued a partial rescind to the Evacuation Order and a revised Evacuation Alert on August 21, 2018 at 1100 hours for the Shovel Lake Fire.

The partial Evacuation Order to be rescinded is for the following area the Dog Creek community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook Rd. and Kenner Rd.; and,the Echo Lake Bible Camp

An Evacuation Alert remains in affect for the Dog Creek Community west and east of Highway 27 along Cook Rd. and Kenner Rd.; the Echo Lake Bible Camp; East of the Augier Main FSR to east of Highway 27. North of Highway 16 and approximately 14 kms north of the Highway 16 and Highway 27 junction to Stuart Lake

An Evacuation Order remains in affect East of the center of Taltapin Lake and the Bomberger FSR to south of the Camsell FSR-Cunningham FSR Junction and Cunningham FSRMarie, North FSR Junction. The west and north shore of Fraser Lake to Dog Creek Rd. and Nadleh River

Previous story
4.6 quake detected off coast of Vancouver Island
Next story
Case of truck driver charged in Humboldt Broncos crash adjourned until October

Just Posted

Communication gap between EOC’s, Fort St. James

Nak’azdli Chief demands first-hand information and has put a possible rescind order on hold

Crews increasing containment, Shovel Lake fire

The fire hasn’t moved closer to Fort St. James on the east or north sides

Shovel Lake wildfire, highway 27 and pipeline

It’s close to one and reached another

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Four-legged evacuees, Vanderhoof

Local physician opens up her property for 60 dogs and numerous horses

VIDEO: Hawaii residents prepare for Hurricane Lane

Storm had weakened to Category 4, but winds can still cause catastrophic damage

Study aims to help women with painful periods

A B.C. woman is looking for others who may suffer from painful menstruation

Northern B.C. community evacuated to Yukon due to wildfire

Evacuees are being welcomed in Watson Lake, which itself has several fires burning in the area

Strong early-morning Oregon quake felt in parts of coastal B.C.

Data from the United States Geological Survey shows residents in Vancouver, Vancouver Island

Okanagan firefighters lend a hand to northern B.C.

Situation creates a sense of camaraderie among departments

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

App converts B.C. air quality to cigarettes smoked

Residents in one B.C. community may smoke up to 28.2 cigarettes Wednesday

Smoke from wildfires could affect B.C. wine

Smoke taint could sour this years vintages if ash falls on grapes

Fatal crash involving sewage truck closes major B.C. highway

The driver of the truck is dead after a serious crash on the Malahat just north of Victoria

Most Read