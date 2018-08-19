Shovel Lake wildfire, highway 27 and pipeline

It’s close to one and reached another

According to a B.C. Wildfire update, the Shovel Lake fire is approximately 8 kilometres from the first trigger point, an indication the fire could impact highway 27 in the next 12 to 24 hours.

It is 15 kilometres from the second trigger point and 20 kilometres from the highway. If it reaches the second trigger line it could impact highway 27 in 1 to 4 hours.

On the southeast flank the fire has reached the PNG pipeline north of Fraser Lake. Crews are working on containment.

Air tankers and water skimming aircraft built guards along the pipeline east of Stern Lake yesterday. The north guard was widened by heavy equipment to help stop growth toward the north shore of Fraser Lake.

Planned ignition from Stern Lake to Ormand Creek successfully removed fuel between the guard and the fire inside of the guard.

As of last night, August 18, the Shovel Lake was mapped at 85,744 hectares and the cause is still under investigation.

191 fire fighters, eight helicopters and 52 pieces of local heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

According to a facebook post, local companies building the guards include, KDL, Ublies, Newlands, Ocock River, Canyon, Russels and many more. (Robert Whynacht)

B.C. Wildfire is still imposing an Area Order Restriction to protect public safety.

Previous story
‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

Just Posted

Shovel Lake wildfire, highway 27 and pipeline

It’s close to one and reached another

Robbery suspect arrested near Burns Lake

RCMP use spike belt to deflate vehicle’s tires

‘Beauty amongst such tragedy:’ B.C. photographer captures nature’s trifecta

David Luggi’s photo from a beach in Fraser Lake shows Shovel Lake wildfire, Big Dipper and an aurora

Four-legged evacuees, Vanderhoof

Local physician opens up her property for 60 dogs and numerous horses

Vanderhoof wants emergency social services centre, not their decision to make

12 Fort St. James hospital patients are relocated

‘We will not forget:’ Thousands attend funeral fallen Fredericton officers

Hundreds of officials marched in the parade, which included massed band, several police motorcycles

‘Hard on water:’ Smoke not the only long-range effect of wildfires

The project began more than 10 years ago after southern Alberta’s 2003 Lost Creek fire

B.C. VIEWS: Genuine aboriginal rights can be misused and discredited

Camp Cloud one of long line of protests falsely asserting title

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to march in Montreal’s Pride parade

Trudeau will end the day in his home riding of Papineau

Fredericton police collect cards, flowers left at makeshift memorial

Four people died after a gunman opened fire

Vancouver Whitecaps give up late goal in 2-2 draw with New York Red Bulls

Four of Vancouver’s next five games are at home

B.C. stays alive in Little League World Series with dramatic walk-off win

Team Canada beats Spain 2-1 in 10 innings

B.C. man designer behind Canucks’ retro jersey

Jeremie White was 20 years old when he told Canucks assistant GM Brian Burke he had a design

Lions give up late TD in 24-23 loss to Argos

B.C. falls to 3-5, fumbling away last-minute chance in Toronto

Most Read