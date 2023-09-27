Shuswap man claiming to be firefighter handed 90-day driving prohibition

Chase RCMP located what appeared to be a non-emergency vehicle driving in an evacuated area of Sorrento on Aug. 21, 2023. (File photo)

A Lee Creek resident was handed a 90-day driving prohibition after being pulled over by police in Sorrento.

Chase RCMP Sgt. Barry Kennedy said officers were conducting patrols in the evacuated area of Sorrento on Monday, Aug. 21, when they saw a vehicle being driven that did not appear to be connected to any emergency services.

“The vehicle was subsequently stopped and the driver claimed to be helping to fight the fires, in an unofficial capacity,” said Kennedy.

“Police noted that the driver appeared to be intoxicated and conducted sobriety tests on the self-proclaimed firefighter.”

Kennedy said the driver, from Lee Creek, failed the sobriety test and was issued the driving prohibition and his vehicle was impounded for 30 days.

“He was also removed from the evacuation area,” said Kennedy.

B.C. Wildfires 2023RCMPShuswap Lake