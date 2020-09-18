Single-engine aircraft crashes near Telkwa

Two occupants of the plane sustained minor injuries and were transported to hospital

Telkwa Fire Rescue responded to a plane crash Sept. 17 near Skillhorn Road. (File photo)

The Interior News has confirmed a small plane crashed near Telkwa last night.

Telkwa Fire Chief Laurence Turney said his department responded to an eyewitness report of an aircraft going down. They discovered the single-engine craft just outside the Telkwa fire boundary near Skillhorn Road.

He said the two occupants of the plane had sustained minor injuries and firefighters were able to transport them out of the area to a waiting ambulance.

A Smithers RCMP press release noted the crash was in a location not accessible by vehicles and firefighters had to use ATVs to rescue the two unidentified individuals.

This may have had ended rather differently if not for the quick response by the Telkwa Fire Department, said Cpl. Delwisch of the Smithers RCMP.

Turney did not know what the purpose of the flight was or what may have caused the incident.

The Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency that investigates aviation incidents, said investigators are aware of the accident and are in the information gathering phase of their investigation.

More to come.

